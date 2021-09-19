Catherine Zeta-Jones is positively glowing in silk dress in countdown to celebratory occasion The Chicago actress is looking forward to the Emmys!

Catherine Zeta-Jones is looking forward to stepping out on the red carpet on Sunday evening to attend the Emmys.

The Chicago actress shared a countdown post on Instagram ahead of the celebratory occasion, showing some of her best red carpet looks from over the years.

In one picture, the actress looked sensational in a silk slip dress adorned in lace, and looked positively glowing with a natural makeup look.

Other dresses included a strapless red gown and a gold embellished dress, which had been worn at the Golden Globes and The Oscars.

In the caption, Catherine asked her followers to guess what colour she will be wearing on the red carpet later on. "A few of my favourite looks over the years.

What colour do you think I wear tonight?" she wrote. Catherine and her husband Michael Douglas will both be in attendance at the glitzy event on Sunday.

Catherine Zeta-Jones looked incredible on the red carpet in a throwback post

Michael shared a photo of himself flying from New York to LA ahead of the evening.

The couple recently returned home to New York following several months in Spain. They stayed at their vacation home in Majorca and had a wonderful time, with Catherine's family from Wales coming over for part of the stay too.

It's been an eventful time for the family, as Catherine and Michael recently became empty nesters after their youngest child, daughter Carys, left home for university.

The Chicago actress will be attending the Emmys with husband Michael Douglas

Catherine admitted that she was feeling emotional ahead of her daughter's first day of college, but equally incredibly excited for her.

The actress shared an upbeat post on social media marking the milestone, writing: "Frist day of class at college today for a freshman and a senior student, a.k.a Carys and Dylan. Enjoy every second. I love you and I am so proud of you."

Catherine's daughter Carys recently went off to college

The post was accompanied by a picture of the siblings hugging on a street, presumed to be in Rhode Island, where Dylan attends Brown University, and came just days after Catherine admitted she was in tears helping Carys to pack.

Posting to her 3.8 million followers, the Hollywood actress said the big milestone had prompted her to go over old family videos.

