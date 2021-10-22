Catherine Zeta-Jones stuns in dramatic lace gown in celebratory photo with rarely seen brother The Chicago actress marked a special occasion

Catherine Zeta-Jones looked like a total knockout as she posed alongside her rarely seen older brother David to mark his birthday on Friday.

The Welsh actress commanded attention in a dramatic floor-length, sheer lace gown that featured applique detailing and a low-cut neckline. Catherine accessorised with drop earrings and wore her hair in voluminous curls.

The throwback snap was posted on her Instagram Stories and saw her posing beside her sibling who looked smart in a black suit, white shirt, and black silk tie. Captioning the snap, she sweetly wrote: "Happy Birthday to my BIG BRUVVER!"

Last month, Catherine delighted fans with another rare photo of her dashing big brother as they enjoyed a day out together playing golf.

Catherine looked gorgeous posing alongside her big brother

Giving a nod to her roots, the Hollywood star wore a skirt emblazoned with the Welsh flag, which she teamed with a black polo top and white sun visor.

"A fabulous morning on the course with my Big BRO. Love you," Catherine captioned the snap – but it was the skirt that had everyone commenting, even her stepson Cameron Douglas.

"The skirt though!" wrote Cameron, alongside a fire emoji. "Great pic and love love love your skirt," added a fan as another shared: "Adore your skirt, and how you always represent your beloved Wales anywhere you go."

Catherine treated fans to a snap of her sibling in September

Catherine is an avid golfer and back in September, she shared a selfie showing off another stylish outfit.

The Prodigal Son star gave fans a glimpse of her casual-chic look in a mirror selfie, striking a pose as she showed off her grey polo shirt, grey mini skirt, and star-emblazoned sneakers from her Casa Zeta-Jones shoe collab with women’s footwear brand Butterfly Twists.

"Going to hit balls!!! Watch out! In my @casazetajones kicks!!!,” she captioned the story.

