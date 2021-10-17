Catherine Zeta-Jones shows off incredibly theatrical skill in new video And that's jazz

Catherine Zeta-Jones gave fans a dose of some real theatricality over the weekend with her latest social media post.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones' immaculate kitchen at $4.5m New York estate has the quirkiest details

The actress shared a clip of herself on an episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert wearing an incredible outfit, a figure-accentuating blue wrap dress that also showed off her toned legs.

She amped up her attractiveness in the clip by talking about her award-winning performance in Chicago as she spoke about two pictures Stephen showed her.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones looks ravishing in red hot dress as she celebrates with family

Catherine mentioned that in one of the shots, she was pulling a "jazz face," and when the late night host asked her about it, she made a bold face and said in a deep voice: "And that's jazz."

She then made Stephen attempt the face with her as she broke out into a rendition of All That Jazz from the movie.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones looks ravishing in red hot dress as she celebrates with family

At the end, he mimicked her actions and the two broke out into a fit of laughter as the audience cheered for them.

The Welsh actress captioned the clip with: "Such a fun time with @stephenathome.. Who else knows jazz face?!"

Catherine highlighted her immense theatricality while talking to Stephen Colbert

Fans were immediately impressed, and so were her fellow celebrities, including Michelle Pfeiffer, who dropped a like, and Sharon Stone, who commented: "THATS RIGHT GURL."

Her step-son, Cameron Douglas, also wrote: "So good!" A fan added: "You are a legend," with another saying: "That was actually quite good."

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares beautiful photos of niece’s wedding day - and they look so alike

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares incredible tribute to son Dylan and we're in awe

The Entrapment actress has frequently shared throwback moments from and talked about her most beloved projects, with Chicago having come up many times.

She most recently shared another incredible scene from the movie on her social media, a snapshot of hers with her iconic bob doing the splits.

The actress frequently shares throwbacks from her movies

"I'm coming for you 'Mean Monday!' actually I love Mondays so have a good week all," she captioned the shot, and fans immediately started gushing and reminiscing.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.