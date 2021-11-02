Carrie Underwood delights fans with leggy look in sparkly mini dress for major countdown The country superstar is gearing up for a busy few months

Carrie Underwood kicked off a major countdown in style on Monday – and her fans were beside themselves.

The country superstar shared a gorgeous behind-the-scenes snap from a recent photoshoot, which saw her standing in front of a green screen while rocking a sparkly black mini dress that featured puffed, ruffled sleeves, to start the one-month countdown until her first-ever Las Vegas residency, which kicks off at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas on 1 December.

The image was shot from a distance but there was no missing Carrie's incredibly toned legs, which looked to go on for miles thanks to her sky-high boots and the micro mini length of her outfit.

Captioning the snap, the singer excitedly wrote: "One month ‘til VEGAS!!! Who’s ready? #REFLECTION @resortsworldlv axs.com/carrieinvegas."

Needless to say, her fans were eager to share their excitement, with one responding: "I can't wait to come see you!" A second said: "SO ready!" A third added: "I’m ready Carrie, I’ve got my tickets!"

Others gushed over her appearance, with one writing: "Gorgeous, attractive and elegant." Another said: "Your legs are ready!" While someone else penned: "Leg goals!"

Carrie looked incredible in her all-black outfit

When Carrie's residency was first announced, she said: "Touring is one of my favorite things I get to do as a performer and we’ve all really been missing that.

"I love being on the road and coming to the fans where they live but it will also be fun to get to do multiple shows in one place where people will be able to come to get that concert experience and have some fun in Las Vegas at the same time. "

She added: "It’s such a special honor to be one of the first artists to get to perform in a brand new, beautiful, state-of-the-art theatre at such an exciting new destination as Resorts World Las Vegas."

