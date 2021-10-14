Carrie Underwood shares fun throwback video as she rocks killer outfit We love it!

Carrie Underwood shared a fun throwback video on Thursday to celebrate her upcoming Las Vegas residency - but fans were more obsessed with her killer outfit and enviable legs.

The country star shared a video from what she called "NashVegas", this year's Country Music Association's Summer Jam, where she rocked a pair of tiny black denim hot pants with sparkly fringe detailing, and a black tank with an array of big chunky chain necklaces.

WATCH: Carrie Underwood at this year's Country Music Association's Summer Jam

"Those legs tho," commented one fan, joking that it was time to "put down the bag of Doritos," as another shared: "Love the outfit."

"Best legs in music," added one bold fan.

Her physique is all thanks to the fact that the mom-of-two rarely lets a workout slide. Carrie recently showed off her impressive form in a post-exercise snapshot shared on Instagram.

In the images, Carrie wore a hot pink sports bra and it looks like it was arm day at the gym.

Carrie is a big fan of fringe - and so are we!

"With weather like this it's hard to get going," she wrote. "But I always feel better when I get it done. Yay me." Carrie finished off her caption with a muscle emoji.

The Grammy-winning singer has been giving fans some real fitness motivation with her latest posts, and did so recently with another post-workout snap from the inside of her gym as she flashed a peace sign and a bright smile.

What she also flashed was her midriff as she sported an insane set of abs in some white snakeskin workout gear courtesy of her own brand, Calia by Carrie.

Carrie's arms had fans really feeling the burn

"Happy Monday! Kicking the week off with a @fit52 workout and a new @caliabycarrie pattern. #NewWeek #MondayMotivation #StayThePath," she captioned the shot.

The singer is getting in tip-top condition for her first Las Vegas residency which kicks off in December. The REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency show will open at the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas.

