Carrie Underwood rocks denim and dazzling fringe for special performance video Leaving us blown away!

Carrie Underwood always goes full throttle with her performances, leaving no stone unturned and letting it all go on the stage.

Her fans can't help but come back to the concert videos she shares again and again, and her newest one might just make them come back even more.

The country superstar posted a clip of a throwback performance from the CMA Summer Jam event from earlier in September.

She teamed up with fellow country singer Dwight Yoakam for a performance of A Thousand Miles of Nowhere and brought the house down with their vocals.

Carrie looked sensational in a dazzling look, featuring some intricate necklaces and chokers, along with a bedazzled silver cowboy hat.

She wore a black denim shirt and black shorts that featured a line of silver fringe along the sleeves, and gave her ultra-toned legs their time in the spotlight as well.

Carrie brought some big and sparkly fringe to the CMA Summer Jam

"Before we say goodbye to summer, here's a #CMASummerJam performance that I'll never forget with the one-and-only @dwightyoakam," she wrote in the caption.

Fans loved the performance throwback and shared how much they enjoyed seeing the duo work together, with one commenting, "This was so good, you two," and another saying, "We need this as a single."

Many others also complimented Carrie's spectacular outfit, as one fan wrote, "Fire and I want that hat! Lmao," and another added, "Oh goodness. I love that hat and jacket. Has all my feelers happy."

The Inside Your Heaven singer has proven herself to be quite the fashionista with her recent style choices, rocking another look recently that got many fans talking.

Taking to Instagram recently, the country singer shared a spectacular video of her singing at Sunday Night Football.

The singer performed at Sunday Night Football in a metallic mini dress

The Grammy-winning artist worked the crowds and looked fantastic dressed in a silver and black metallic mini dress, with her long blonde hair styled in loose waves, finishing the look with silver hoop earrings and heels.

