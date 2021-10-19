Carrie Underwood shares a look inside her never-ending garden at family home The country singer lives with husband Mike Fisher and their two sons

Carrie Underwood is an award-winning country star and is known by fans around the world.

But when she's at home with her family, the singer is just like every other working mom.

The down-to-earth star took to Instagram over the weekend to share a relatable post from her day at home, which showed her watering the plants in a corner of her 400-acre garden in Tennessee.

VIDEO: Carrie Underwood celebrates son's milestone achievement

Carrie looked stylish dressed in the latest pieces from her Calia by Carrie range, and captioned the post: "Isn't this mum just gourdgeous?"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You've got that green thumb," while another wrote: "Beautiful flowers, great work!" while a third added: "That's gorgeous!"

Carrie lives in Tennessee on a $3 million estate with her husband Mike Fisher and their two sons Isaiah and Jacob.

Carrie Underwood shared a glimpse inside her huge garden in Tennessee

What's more, the couple built their dream home on the? 400-acre plot of land, which they originally purchased in 2011.

In 2016, Carrie told Country Living that they were now working on building their dream house, while living in another home in Nashville. "My husband, Mike, and I are designing our forever home," she explained.

"My must-haves are a wood-burning fireplace, a porch swing and rocking chairs."

Carrie lives with her husband Mike Fisher and their two young sons

The American Idol star and Mike's finished house features several bedrooms, bathrooms, living rooms and a basement, as well as private horse stables and its own lake.

When Carrie isn't touring, there's nowhere she would rather be than her home.

The star has had a busy time over the past few months, taking part in numerous concerts around the United States now that the pandemic restrictions have eased.

The American Idol winner has fans around the world

The mom-of-two was interested in performing from a young age but it was in 2004 after winning American Idol that her career skyrocketed. To date, Carrie has had 27 Number One singles.

She is also the only artist to have achieved Number One on all nine of her albums on the Billboard Country Chart.

