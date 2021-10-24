Carrie Underwood looks like a fairytale princess in strapless gown embellished in glitter The country singer has had a lot to celebrate recently!

Carrie Underwood was back on stage at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night, and she was in her element.

MORE: Carrie Underwood's bikini selfie is her most stylish yet

As ever, the country star looked sensational in a stylish strapless dress featuring glittery green embellishments around the bodice, and a full circle skirt.

The beautiful design was teamed with a pair of nude heels, while Carrie wore natural makeup and styled her long blond hair in loose waves.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Carrie Underwood reveals surprise details of her home life with husband Mike Fisher

The award-winning singer's appearance at the Opry was just one of the highlights of her weekend, as shortly beforehand she had been announced as the winner of the Dove Awards.

MORE: Carrie Underwood shares glimpse inside jaw-dropping garden in Tennessee

MORE: Carrie Underwood admits nerves as she shares big family news

The mom-of-two was awarded the 'Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year' for her song Great is Thy Faithfulness featuring CeCe Winans.

Carrie Underwood looked sensational in a bridal-inspired gown

The former American Idol winner took to Instagram to share her excitement at the accolade, writing: "Thank you, @gospelmusicassoc! Recording “Great Is Thy Faithfulness” with @cecewinans was a highlight of my career and she is truly one of my biggest inspirations. Congratulations on your huge night, CeCe! #DoveAwards #MySavio."

MORE: Country star Carrie Underwood announces celebratory news with her fans

MORE: Carrie Underwood can't contain her excitement in long-awaited announcement

Fans were quick to comment on the news, with one writing: "Way to go!" while another wrote: "Congratulations Carrie Underwood. Well deserved. Love your music and songs." A third added: "Congratulations you have a beautiful voice."

Carrie won Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year at the Dove Awards

The 38-year-old has had a busy time over the past few months, taking part in numerous concerts around the United States now that the pandemic restrictions have eased.

MORE: Carrie Underwood looks sensational in shorts and cowboy boots in captivating new photo

MORE: Carrie Underwood's $3M estate with husband Mike is 400 acres of perfection

Carrie was interested in performing from a young age but it was in 2004 after winning American Idol that her career skyrocketed.

To date, Carrie has had 27 Number One singles. She is also the only artist to have achieved Number One on all nine of her albums on the Billboard Country Chart.

Carrie and husband Mike Fisher

When she isn't working, the star enjoys nothing more than spending time with her family. Carrie lives in Tennessee on a $3 million estate with her husband Mike Fisher and their two sons Isaiah and Jacob.

READ: Carrie Underwood praised by fans as she shares emotional message

What's more, the couple built their dream home on the 400-acre plot of land, which they originally purchased in 2011. The house features everything from a private horse stables to its own lake.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.