Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon is a vision in stunning strapless dress with a flirty twist The Netflix star is a successful model in her native South Korea

Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon swapped her now-iconic green tracksuit for a very different look on Monday for a special screening of the Netflix show in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old looked world's away from her dishevelled appearance on the hit show, turning heads in a beautiful strapless black dress with flirty sheer fringing across the bust and along the hem. Adding an unconventional twist to her elegant outfit, Jung opted for a pair of chunky black biker boots.

Highlighting her naturally exquisite features, the actress kept her makeup minimal and wore her hair down in long, loose waves.

Jung was joined by co-stars Lee Jung-jae and Park Hae-soo, as well as show creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk, for the one-off event at Los Angeles-based workspace NeueHouse.

Jung is already a successful model in her native South Korea, featuring in campaigns and runway shows for designers including Marc Jacobs, Chanel, and Louis Vuitton. But it was her role as troubled North Korean defector Kang Sae-byeok that saw her find international fame.

Jung looked gorgeous in her flirty frock and biker boots

Squid Game tells the story of a group of contestants who all join a game to compete for a huge amount of money, but the consequence of losing is death.

Given the success of the show, it's perhaps unsurprising that the creator behind the bizarre and suspenseful drama, Hwang Dong-hyuk, has been asked whether he could bring back the show for more episodes.

Jung was joined by her co-stars and the show's creator at the one-off event

In an interview with Variety, he responded to the question by explaining: "I don't have well-developed plans for Squid Game 2. It is quite tiring just thinking about it. "

He added: "But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I'd consider using a writers' room and would want multiple experienced directors."

