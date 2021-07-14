Sex/Life's Sarah Shahi captivates fans in low-cut jacket and nothing else Her boyfriend Adam Demos had the best reaction

Sarah Shahi sent her fans into a tizzy when she shared a gorgeous new photo of herself in a state of undress.

The Sex/Life star looked absolutely gorgeous as she modelled for photographer Nino Munoz, rocking a low-cut tartan blazer with nothing on underneath.

Sarah is no stranger to revealing her body thanks to her hit Netflix show, but fans still loved the teasing glimpse she gave on Instagram.

With her hair expertly dishevelled and her Hollywood smile on full display, Sarah won rave reviews from her followers who were quick to gush over her stunning photo.

One, in particular, was her co-star and real-life boyfriend, Adam Demos, who commented: "[Expletive] I miss you."

A second said: "Such a babe!!" A third added: "Breathtakingly beautiful, gorgeous smile." And a fourth simply wrote: "Incredible!"

Sarah looked gorgeous in her tartan outfit

An earlier photo shared on Sarah's Instagram revealed that her outfit is in fact a thigh-skimming jacket style dress, which she teamed with a pair of sky-high black stilettos.

Sarah began dating Adam shortly after they started filming the risqué show and soon went Instagram official, with the actress sharing a series of loved-up snaps to wish Adam a happy birthday in May.

She wrote: "Not exactly sure how two people on opposite sides of the world could have more in common, were meant to meet, were meant to be together. But I do know I met my soulmate.

Sarah and Adam are now a real-life couple

"I do know I found my forever. I do know I've never loved deeper, harder, more ferociously. I do know I’m overly grateful for him. I do know I've loved him for a thousand lifetimes before and will love him for a thousand lifetimes more. Happy birthday my baby @adam_demos."

Sarah was previously married to Shameless US star Steve Howey, but they split in 2020 after 11 years together. The couple originally tied the knot in 2009 but they have cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their marriage breakdown.

The former couple has three children, son William, and twins Violet and Knox, and are expected to share custody of them when their divorce finalises.

