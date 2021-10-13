Love Squid Game? This hotel looks exactly like the hit Netflix show's creepy set

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If like us, you binge-watched Netflix's hit show Squid Game in a matter of days, you may be wondering what to do with yourself now that the series has come to an end.

The Korean drama had us all hooked, and one thing that stood out the most was the incredible sets where the players fought for their lives to win the big cash prize.

WATCH: Squid Game official trailer

The maze-like staircase that descends to the playgrounds is one of the most memorable locations, with pastel pinks and greens starkly contrasting with the white, prison-like rooms in which the players sleep.

It is rumoured that this particular area was inspired by La Muralla Roja, a postmodern apartment complex in Spain. It was designed by Spanish architect Ricardo Bofill in 1968, and is considered one of his most iconic pieces of work.

It is rumoured that the set of Squid Game was inspired by La Muralla Roja

The best news is that one of the apartments is currently available to book on Booking.com, which prices starting from just £170 a night, so what are you waiting for? Grab a friend or loved one and treat yourself to an unforgettable trip.

The hotel looks super similar to the set of the hit Netfilx show

The apartment boasts beautiful sea views and is close to Peñón de Ifach Natural Park, which we happen to think looks super similar to the island in which Squid Game takes place.

Forget tug of war and glass stepping stones, instead imagine waking up and drinking your coffee on the terrace before enjoying a day at Playa de la Fosse, a stunning sandy beach with a wide range of restaurants and shops.

The property is set in a stunning location

If that's not enough to convince you, check out some of these amazing reviews.

One holidaymaker wrote: "The apartment is excellent!! Very clean and neat, perfectly equipped and prepared. Will definitely recommend!!! In fact we would like to stay for more days here," while another added: "A wonderful apartment, located at an incredible point, very quiet and the building is one step away with a thousand photographic corners." Sign us up!

