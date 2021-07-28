My Unorthodox Life star Batsheva Haart stuns in ab-baring crop top and the dreamiest skirt The Netflix star is the daughter of fashion designer Julia Haart

My Unorthodox Life star Batsheva Haart is quickly becoming a fashion darling thanks to her incredible sense of style.

The 28-year-old looked gorgeous in a throwback photo she shared on Tuesday, rocking an ab-baring crop top and the dreamiest Gucci skirt.

Batsheva posed alongside her husband Benn on the rooftop of The Peninsula New York during a party held to celebrate the success of the Haart family's hit Netflix show.

The TikTok star certainly turned heads in her eye-catching outfit, with her flowing skirt taking centre stage. Batsheva's high-waisted, floor-sweeping skirt featured a gorgeous abstract print in colours of white, purple, and green against a mustard yellow hue.

Letting the designer number do all the talking, Batsheva teamed it with a simple black crop top that highlighted her toned waist, black peep-toe heels and gold accessories.

She also posted a cute video with her husband, joking about their "clashing" outfits. "When your outfits clash, but really, at least we both look good," she captioned the clip.

Batsheva looked gorgeous in her eye-catching Gucci skirt

Batsheva lives in New York with Benn, and their relationship featured in many of the storylines on the show, which centres around her mother Julia Haart and her fashion empire.

Batsheva has a huge presence on social media, including her own YouTube channel, and recently shared a tour of her apartment that featured on the show.

As expected, it's incredibly stylish and the social media star made the most out of the space to create a spacious living area for her and her husband.

The couple have been married since Batsheva was 19

Batsheva turned the main bedroom into a living room and spare bedroom, which featured wall-to-ceiling shelves that acted as an open-plan closet for her enviable outfits and shoes.

Batsheva's favourite room in the apartment was her spacious kitchen and living area, which she admitted she would miss when she moves into her new home.

While Batsheva was excited for a new adventure in the city, she couldn't help but reminisce as she ended the video. "This was our first apartment in New York City and I've had so many amazing memories here," she said.

