Squid Game stars reveal surprise friendship in sweet post

Squid Game star Lee Yoo-mi has revealed her close friendship with co-star Jung Ho-yeon with an Instagram post of the two posing on the set of the hit Netflix show.

Lee plays Ji-yeong (Number 240), a young woman who enters the game after being released from prison for killing her abusive father, while her co-star plays Kang Sae-byeok, a North Korean defector who joins the competition in order to pay for her family to be reunited.

The two characters form a bond in the show’s sixth episode when the contestants are put in pairs and forced to play with marbles to eliminate their partner from the game. While the other players begin to play against each other, Sae-byeok and Ji-yeong instead spend their time talking about their lives and future aspirations.

The powerful scene between the two led to the pair bonding off-screen. Jung spoke about her close friendship with Lee in a video posted by The Swoon. She said: "Yoo-mi is more experienced in acting and she's a great actress,

"When I talked about my concerns in acting, she was always very considerate. Since I trust her, we talked about many things. So I think it all wrapped up nicely. I'm still thankful for her."

Lee Yoo-mi poses with co-star Jung Ho-yeon

Lee also spoke about the pair’s off-screen connection: "We're the same age and we share similar interests, so we got along really well.

"When we were filming, we kept sharing Ji-yeong and Sae-byeok's feelings. There was no way we wouldn't grow close.

"After filming ended, we would go out to get spicy rice cakes together and we also went to a cafe to chat."

What is Squid Game about?

Squid Game is officially Netflix’s biggest debut hit, reaching an audience of 111 million worldwide. The gory South Korean show follows a group of contestants from different walks of life all fighting for survival in a twisted game show in the hopes of winning a big cash prize.

Squid Game is officially Netflix's biggest debut hit

The official synopsis reads: "A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won.

"Every game is a Korean traditional children's game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. Who will be the winner, and what is the purpose behind this game?"

