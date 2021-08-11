Sex Education's Aimee Lou Wood looks sensational in the perfect summer dress with thigh-high slit The popular actress plays Aimee Gibbs in the Netflix comedy-drama series

Aimee Lou Wood is set to return to the screens next month to reprise her role as Aimee Gibbs in the hit Netflix show Sex Education.

And during breaks from filming, the actress has been making the most of the summer.

Showcasing her style credentials, the star took to Instagram recently to share a series of photos from the past few weeks, including a stunning picture of herself wearing the perfect summer dress.

VIDEO: Watch Sex Education's season three's big announcement

The stylish design featured a thigh-high slit and was teamed with a pair of trainers.

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "You are beautiful!" while another wrote: "Gorgeous!" A third remarked on her hairstyle, adding: "I'm obsessed with the curtain bangs [fire emoji]."

Aimee's character found herself at the centre of an emotional storyline in the second series of Sex Education, as Aimee was sexually assaulted on the bus on her way to school.

Sex Education star Aimee Lou Wood looked sensational in the perfect summer dress

Discussing the aftermath of the incident, which saw all her friends join her on the bus to support her, Aimee told Brief Take: "My favourite moment to film was when all the gals get on the bus. It was beautiful and stirring seeing all their gorgeous faces waiting at the bus stop."

Discussing the difference between the first and second series, she said: "They were quite different experiences. The first season a lot of the time it would either be to do a kind of outrageous sex scene or a funny, kind of silly thing.

The Sex Education star plays Aimee Gibbs in the hit Netflix show

"The second season, I spent a lot more time by myself. I wasn't with everyone as much and obviously the content was a lot more serious.

"It was definitely more challenging, the second season. I think that what was so great was that all of us as actors had the opportunity to obviously deepen into our characters in Season 2, but it also meant that we were kind of quite separate a lot of the time.

"Whereas Season 1 was honestly like summer camp. We were just together constantly. Season 2, I think that we grew a lot as actors. It wasn't as heavenly but for all of us, I think that it was a lot more of a serious and challenging time."

