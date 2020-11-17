We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Emma Corrin is the actress of the moment thanks to her powerful portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown season four, which fans of the Netflix show have all been raving about. But it's not just the late Princess of Wales' mannerisms that Emma has perfected – it's her fashion sense too!

The 24-year-old star was spotted on a casual dog walk around London in new photos published by MailOnline.

Wearing an oversized beige jacket, loose-fitting cords and lace-up boots, Emma's off-duty look was perfectly on-trend for A/W 2020.

The starlet's androgynous ensemble also reminded us of some of Diana's favourite looks, and her royal rule-breaking love of wearing menswear.

Prince William and Harry's mother became synonymous with fashion risk-taking; a fan of boxy blazers, tuxedo suits and famously the first woman in the royal family to wear trousers to an evening event, Diana was the queen of androgynous style.

Emma Corrin was spotted taking style notes from Princess Diana

We're not surprised Emma has been taking fashion notes from Diana after taking on her career-defining role in The Crown. We'll be snapping up her cosy Mango coat too, which is proving very popular with fans online.

Wool Double-Breasted Coat, £99, Mango

Meanwhile, Emma recently shed some light on stepping into Diana's (very fashionable) shoes for the Netflix show.

She told VOGUE: "We think of Diana as this style icon. Your mind immediately goes to the power suits, the bold colour combinations, the athleisure wear.

Princess Diana loved an androgynous look - just like Emma

"[It] was one of the incredible things about playing her over the course of 12 years: if you took different pictures of her throughout the series you could trace her sense of self and her own voice emerging purely through her clothing."

