Andrea McLean unveils the perfect figure-hugging glittery dress

Andrea McLean is back on our screens for a very special festive edition of HELLO!'s High Street Hits, and she is joined by her good friend and culture guru Nick Ede.

This week, the pair take a trip to the Icon Outlet at The O2 in London to look at the sought-after styles of the season, as well as the best selection of gifts to treat someone special this Christmas. Andrea unveils the most stunning glittery dress in the episode, perfect for any upcoming parties you might have. The silver figure-hugging number is from luxury fashion brand Joseph, and is available at the outlet for just £127, reduced from £425.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Andrea McLean unveils the perfect Christmas party dress

It features sophisticated long sleeves, a flattering round neck and a flared skirt. The star recommends styling it with a pair of knee-high boots or sparkly heels for the ultimate wow factor.

Andrea also showcases a dreamy selection of cashmere jumpers, Christmassy coats and tuxedo trousers, and it's safe to say we want it all!

The TV personality previously spoke to HELLO! about how excited she was to get her fashion mojo back. "When I was on Loose Women, I used to really enjoy putting fashion posts up and talking about what I was wearing, so I thought I’d bring that style advice to the High Street Hits show," she said.

