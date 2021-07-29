Andrea McLean's slinky slim fit trousers have the boldest print

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

In this week's special episode of HELLO!'s High Street Hits, Andrea McLean and her good friend Nick Ede take a trip to the Icon Outlet at the O2 in London to look at some of the wonderful summer styles to wear for the warmer weather.

The former Loose Women presenter stunned in a pair of slinky slim-fit trousers from luxury fashion brand Joseph, but it was the bold print that caught our attention.

Andrea styled the trousers with a simple white, sleeveless blouse and a gold necklace, looking as chic as ever in the on-trend ensemble.

WATCH: Andrea shares her favourite summer styles from the Icon Outlet

The outfit is a perfect alternative to a dress or skirt this summer, and the best news is that the trousers are an absolute steal, reduced from £345 to just £69.

The star models an amazing range of looks in this week's edit, and culture guru Nick also has some unmissable money-saving deals from the iconic shopping spot.

Andrea previously spoke about her excitement to start the show, explaining: "Me, lovely Nick Ede and my husband Nick just thought, how are we going to get people excited about going shopping again and how can we support businesses? So it sort of grew from there. Nick's really good with trends and I love fashion, so it made sense."

