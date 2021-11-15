Rose Ayling-Ellis looks angelical next to Giovanni Pernice in dreamy chiffon dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

There wasn't a dry eye in the Strictly Come Dancing audience after Rose Ayling-Ellis and dance partner Giovanni Pernice took to the ballroom with their moving Couple's Choice dance.

After their emotive dance to Zara Larsson's song Symphony blew the judges away, the dancing duo were pictured cuddling up to each other backstage in an unseen photo shared by professional dancer and choreographer Ash-Leigh Hunter. Fresh off the stage, Rose looked stunning in a marbled chiffon dress, while Giovanni rocked a coordinating shirt and trousers in pastel blue.

Taking to Instagram to share the snap that sees Giovanni wrapping his arms around the Eastenders actress, Ash-Leigh penned: "Had the most beautiful week working with @rose.a.e and @pernicegiovann1 on their couple's choice routine on @bbcstrictly.

"Thank you for trusting @arduinobertoncello and I to tell your story. It was a magical moment [heart emoji] So proud of you!"

Rose and Giovanni cuddled up together backstage

Rushing to comment on the sweet post, one fan wrote: "Most poignant dance that’s ever been on strictly, absolutely amazing! Well done", while another penned: "Congratulations - truly magical dance this evening. Simple and powerful".

"That was so beautiful. I'm half deaf and it made me cry. Thank you", commented a third fan.

Rose's elegant monochrome ensemble featured a feminine halterneck design and flattering backless detail, cascading down to her ankles.

It may have been crafted in the Strictly wardrobe department, but that doesn't mean Rose's gorgeous chiffon number hasn't totally inspired our partywear this festive season - and marble print is everywhere on the high street.

After sailing through to next week's show, actress Rose took to social media to express her gratitude to her dance partner.

"@pernicegiovann1 I am so grateful that you created this magical dance for me to show the world the joy of being deaf [double heart emoji]," she wrote on Sunday.

