Claudia Winkleman has Strictly Come Dancing fans floored by her bold outfit

Another week of Strictly Come Dancing, another fabulous outfit worn by host Claudia Winkleman - who surprised Strictly viewers by stepping out in a glamorous red gown.

Claudia wowed in a red polka dot dress by Michael Kors on Saturday night's show. While the celebrity-professional couples fill the ballroom with colour, 49-year-old Claudia tends to keep her colour palette neutral, but not this week. Dazzling in a flirty and feminine red polka dot ensemble, teamed with a pair of white stilettos, Claudia switched up her usual monochrome wardrobe. We think she looks fabulous, don't you agree?

The star wore her raven hair sleek and straight as she presented alongside Tess Daly. Sporting her signature smokey eye makeup and heavy eyeliner, the star looked incredible as usual.

Claudia Winkleman rocked a red polka dot ensemble

If you're as obsessed with Claudia's dramatic eye makeup as we are, the star previously told HELLO! that she loves Lord & Berry's Smudgeproof eyeliner in black. Admitting she's not great at doing her own makeup, Claudia revealed: "I am both impatient and have bad eyesight. So I need things that work and go on easily and look good smudged, or like I've slept in a skip, which is sort of the look that I'm going for anyway."

Claudia's time hosting Strictly Come Dancing may be filled with sequins and sparkles, but her London home with her husband Kris Thykier boasts more classic, neutral interiors.

The couple, who share children Matilda, Jake and Arthur, live in a Grade II-listed townhouse near Marble Arch, where she is said to count former Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie among her neighbours.

And the central London location is clearly a hit with the mum-of-three, who once told the Evening Standard: "I can leave my house at 4am and buy a kebab, rent a movie and get some shampoo. I love my shower, my bread bin and our tortoise, Yoshi."

