Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis looks too beautiful for words in sheer top

Strictly Come Dancing star Rose Ayling-Ellis stunned fans on Sunday when she posted a photo to her social media wearing a sheer black top.

Giovanni Pernice's dance partner looked too beautiful for words in the dotty mesh number, which she styled with bold green suit trousers. She finished off the look with black Dr Martens, looking oh-so-cool as she posed for the camera.

Rose Ayling-Ellis talks about emotional moment during Strictly dance

Sharing the look with her thousands of followers, she wrote: "I had the best time last night meeting @thelastlegofficial team. Thank you for making my first live chat show so enjoyable!"

Fans rushed to comment, with one gushing: "You were amazing!! Can't wait to see your performance tonight!" while another added: "You were brilliant, funny and natural".

Rose Ayling-Ellis stunned fans in her sheer top

A third said: "Love your top where is it from? You were brilliant". Sadly, the star did not share her exact outfit details, however, we have sourced an amazing alternative so that you can recreate the look.

This black polka dot mesh sleeve bodysuit from Boohoo looks super similar to Rose's top, and is perfect for the upcoming party season.

Black Polka Dot Mesh Sleeve High Neck Bodysuit, £20, Boohoo

The 26-year-old has certainly been turning heads with her style choices lately, and on Monday she stepped out with Giovanni Pernice in a sensational velvet dress from Reclaimed Vintage.

She paired the dress with gold platform heels and matching hoop earrings, wearing her hair in natural-looking waves and sporting glowy makeup, complete with a warm brown eyeshadow.

Rose Ayling-Ellis looked fabulous on Monday

Giovanni looked just as dapper in a beige, three-piece suit, and couldn’t stop smiling after their record-breaking Tango.

The pair made history on Saturday night, after achieving a perfect score of 40 points for their Tango to Ed Sheeran's Shivers – with Claudia Winkleman revealing that no one had ever received a full score so soon in the competition before!

We can't wait to see what Rose will wear next, and we have no doubt that she will look absolutely fabulous.

