Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis stuns in slinky velvet dress for outing with Giovanni Pernice

Strictly Come Dancing star Rose Ayling-Ellis made show history on Saturday night, when she scored the earliest score of 40 points with partner Giovanni Pernice.

The actress certainly looked in good spirits on Monday when she stepped out with her dance partner in the most stunning, slinky velvet dress from Reclaimed Vintage. She paired the dress with gold platform heels, looking oh-so-stylish as she posed for the camera.

Rose Ayling-Ellis talks about emotional moment during Strictly dance

Giovanni looked just as dapper in a beige, three-piece suit, and looked as if he couldn’t stop smiling after their record-breaking tango.

Rose wore her hair in natural looking waves for the occasion, sporting glowy makeup complete with a warm brown eyeshadow. She accessorised with gold hoop earrings, perfectly complementing her glamorous outfit.

Rose Ayling-Ellis looked stunning on Monday

If you love the star's dress as much as we do, you can shop it via ASOS, however you better be quick, as there is only one size left! It features a high neck with a ruched design and an asymmetric hem, not to mention a super unique scribble print.

Reclaimed Vintage velvet dress, £15.30, ASOS

If you don’t manage to get your hands on it, check out this amazing alternative that we have sourced.

Whistles cord velvet dress, £99, John Lewis

The Strictly contestant is quickly becoming a fashion icon, and wowed fans when she appeared on It Takes Two last week in an animal print dress from Oliver Bonas.

Rose wore the brand's 'Animal Print Orange & Black Mesh Midi Dress' for a chat with former pro Janette Manrara, who also looked stunning in a pretty silver mini dress.

Rose looked beautiful in her Oliver Bonas dress

Giovanni - who wore a stylish green suit - and Rose were later pictured leaving the studio, sweetly smiling for the cameras.

We can't wait to see the pair back on our screens this weekend, and are looking forward to watching whatever dance they choose to do next!

