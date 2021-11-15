Carrie Underwood sparkles in LBD in first-look CMA Country Christmas preview The award-winning star is joining the likes of Jimmy Allen and the Pistol Annies

Carrie Underwood will be bringing some festive cheer just in time for the holidays along with many other country stars.

On Monday 29 November, the CMA Country Christmas 12th Annual Holiday Special airs on ABC, with the award-winning star joining the likes of Jimmy Allen and the Pistol Annies on stage.

A first-look preview shows Carrie dressed in a sparkly black gown for the occasion, singing in front of a lit-up Christmas tree.

VIDEO: Carrie Underwood melts hearts in rare family video

The program will be hosted for the first time by Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce, as singers will be performing a range of holiday classics.

There is just no stopping Carrie at the moment, who wowed at the Country Music Association Awards last week, performing alongside Jason Aldean, marking the first time they had performed their song in front of a live audience.

The 38-year-old has had a busy time over the past few months, taking part in numerous concerts around the United States now that the pandemic restrictions have eased.

She was even named as the winner of the Dove Awards last month. The mom-of-two was awarded the 'Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year' for her song Great is Thy Faithfulness featuring CeCe Winans.

The former American Idol winner took to Instagram to share her excitement at the accolade, writing: "Thank you, @gospelmusicassoc! Recording “Great Is Thy Faithfulness” with @cecewinans was a highlight of my career and she is truly one of my biggest inspirations. Congratulations on your huge night, CeCe! #DoveAwards #MySavio."

The CMA Country Christmas airs on 29 November

Carrie was interested in performing from a young age but it was in 2004 after winning American Idol that her career skyrocketed. To date, Carrie has had 27 Number One singles.

She is also the only artist to have achieved Number One on all nine of her albums on the Billboard Country Chart. When she isn't working, the star enjoys nothing more than spending time with her family.

The star lives in Tennessee on a $3 million estate with her husband Mike Fisher and their two sons Isaiah and Jacob.

What's more, the couple built their dream home on the 400-acre plot of land, which they originally purchased in 2011. The house features everything from a private horse stables to its own lake.

