Carrie Underwood looks unreal in waist-cinching mini dress for exciting announcement

Carrie Underwood is on a winning streak with her fashion choices lately. Not only did she knock it out of the park in a gorgeous dress at the CMA Awards, but now she's managed to one-up herself with her latest outfit.

The country superstar looked incredible in an all-blue ensemble that highlighted her athletic figure to perfection as she posed alongside Jason Aldean. The duo have been revealed as performers at the upcoming American Music Awards, where they will sing their duet If I didn't Love You.

WATCH: Carrie Underwood wows in ripped denim outfit on stage with Jason Aldean

Carrie certainly pulled out all the stops for the announcement, rocking a shiny strapless snakeskin mini dress that showcased her toned legs. The frock featured a wide, waist-cinching belt and a stunning pleated train that added an extra wow factor.

The singer accessorized with a pair of blue heeled ankle boots, stacks of blingy rings, and wore her blonde hair down and straight. Her dramatic makeup finished off her look.

It wasn't long before Carrie's followers rushed to compliment her on another gorgeous appearance, with one responding to the Instagram post: "So talented, beautiful and always classy." A second said: "Beautiful woman!"

A third added: "Those legs!" A fourth wrote: "I love your dress."

Carrie looked incredible in her all-blue outfit

Others were excited to see Carrie and Jason's upcoming performance, with one commenting: "I can't wait. This sounds amazing!" Another added: "That's going to be another great night."

Carrie and Jason performed their duet at the Country Music Association Awards earlier this week, marking the first time they had performed the song in front of a live audience.

"We faked it about a hundred times for the video, but that's been about it so far," Jason told the CMAs ahead of the ceremony, adding that when he first heard the song he realized it would be perfect for Carrie, who said it was like the "stars aligning".

