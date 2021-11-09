Carrie Underwood wows in extravagant red ball gown in jaw-dropping photo The country superstar shared her Christmas 'gift' with fans

Carrie Underwood is certainly feeling the festive spirit! The country superstar looked sensational in a new photo she shared with fans to mark the special edition release of her album, My Gift.

The 38-year-old floored her followers with her appearance on the record's cover, wearing an extravagant red ball gown that featured a lace top and full skirt with a train that had elaborate fringing on the hem to resemble rose petals.

Carrie Underwood reveals surprising details of her relationship with husband Mike Fisher

Carrie's bold red frock stood out even more as she was superimposed against a winter backdrop, with snow-covered trees and a grey sky in the background.

The post was in honor of the album being released on double crystal-clear vinyl, but it was the singer's appearance that fans went wild for.

"You are perfect!" exclaimed one loyal follower. A second said: "Beautiful dress, Carrie." A third added: "You look like a goddess!" A fourth gushed: "Absolutely gorgeous!"

Carrie's release comes after she kicked off the one-month countdown to her Las Vegas residency last week.

Carrie looked gorgeous in her bold red dress

Sharing a gorgeous behind-the-scenes snap from a recent photoshoot, which saw her standing in front of a green screen while rocking a sparkly black mini dress, Carrie excitedly wrote: "One month ‘til VEGAS!!! Who’s ready? #REFLECTION @resortsworldlv axs.com/carrieinvegas."

When Carrie's residency was first announced, she said: "Touring is one of my favorite things I get to do as a performer and we’ve all really been missing that.

Carrie kicks off her first Las Vegas residency in December

"I love being on the road and coming to the fans where they live but it will also be fun to get to do multiple shows in one place where people will be able to come to get that concert experience and have some fun in Las Vegas at the same time."

Carrie's first-ever Las Vegas residency kicks off at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas on 1 December.

