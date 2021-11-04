Carrie Underwood stuns in gorgeous white dress for special celebration The country singer looked incredible

Carrie Underwood looked flawless on Wednesday as she celebrated a major milestone with her friends.

The country superstar pulled out all the stops to join singer-songwriter Brett James for a momentous evening that saw him being inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Carrie looked beautiful on the red carpet, wearing a low-cut white mini dress with her long blonde hair falling almost to her trim waist.

Adding a simple pair of hooped earrings with a smokey eye and nude lip, Carrie almost looked like a bride as she posed beside Brett, who was wearing a smart suit and bowtie, and fellow musicians Hillary Lindsey and Gordie Sampson.

Captioning the happy snap, Carrie penned: "Congrats to my friend @brettjamessongs on being inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame! We’ve spent a lot of time together and written a lot of songs together, and not only are you an incredible songwriter, but you are also an all-around great person."

She added: "I can think of no one more deserving! Thank you for allowing us to celebrate you! #HillaryLindsey @gordiesampson #JesusTakeTheWheel."

Many of her followers were quick to send their own congratulatory messages to Brett, while others complimented Carrie on her head-turning appearance.

Carrie looked gorgeous in white

"Beautiful outfit Carrie!" responded one. "Carrie Underwood you're so beautiful," gushed a second.

A third added: "You look so pretty! Love the white." A fourth said: "You're beautiful and amazing Carrie! I'm proud to call myself one of your fans."

Carrie's outing comes after she kicked off the one-month countdown to her Las Vegas residency on Monday.

Carrie kicks off her first Las Vegas residency in December

Sharing a gorgeous behind-the-scenes snap from a recent photoshoot, which saw her standing in front of a green screen while rocking a sparkly black mini dress, Carrie excitedly wrote: "One month ‘til VEGAS!!! Who’s ready? #REFLECTION @resortsworldlv axs.com/carrieinvegas."

Carrie's first-ever Las Vegas residency kicks off at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas on 1 December.

