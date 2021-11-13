We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Martine McCutcheon always impresses with her fashion, and the former EastEnders star has done it once again with her latest ensemble.

Posing outside a pub, Martine had made sure to wrap up warm and she dazzled in a gorgeous shimmering shine coat. And that wasn't the only eye-catching part of her outfit, as she also rocked some slinky pink leopard leggings, a comfy-looking beanie hat and a gorgeous pair of white gloves to keep her hands nice and toasty. Alongside her was a leather bag, which appeared to have a studded handle.

In her caption, she teased a project, as she wrote: "Voice over for @itvbe done! A bit of crimbo Shopping done! Now time for a nice hot drink in a good old London pub full of fairy lights!

"I'm feeling all festive! Have you done any of your crimbo shopping yet?! Next on to one of my faves @harrysdolcevita for a yummy lunch with @jackmcmanus1."

Her fans fell in love with her gorgeous outfit, as one posted: "Hello little leopard legs!!!" and a second added: "My kind of day. Love the coat."

A third chimed in: "Loving this look," while many more updated the Love Actually star on their progress with the Christmas shopping – responses ranged from almost done to hadn't started.

Martine looked stunning in the ensemble

But many were curious as to where her gorgeous coat came from, and we tracked it down on Superdry.

The gorgeous duvet coat can be purchased for £129.99, and on the website it carries a number of glittering five-stars reviews.

The star wowed fans last week when she out for some fun in the chicest outfit.

The 45-year-old looked gorgeous rocking a pair of leg-lengthening leather shorts, which she teamed with a black top, black Chelsea boots, and a beautiful velvet coat.

High Shine Longline Duvet Coat, £129.99, Superdry

Despite the sunshine, Martine wrapped up in a white faux fur scarf and a pair of tights but couldn't resist adding a pair of Celine sunglasses.

For another touch of glamour, Martine accessorised with a silver-studded drawstring bag and some delicate earrings.

Keeping her makeup dewy and fresh, the actress looked radiant as she posed in her garden ahead of Bonfire Night.

Her fans were quick to react to her stunning appearance, with many blown away by her ensemble. One responded: "Stunner, you are so utterly fabulous." A second said: "Wow you always look amazing and very classy."

