Alex Scott usually gets fans speaking with her stylish looks, but on Friday she left them speechless when she showed off her latest one.

The star had headed out for an extravagant night on the town, and she did so in the most daring ensemble, which consisted of a black mini-dress with slits above her thighs. The wraparound featured several oversized buttons, and she completed the look with tights and a pair of heels. Alex accessorised with acrylic nails and a tiny clutch bag.

And her hair was as flawless as ever, being tied up in an updo, with some strands flowing down.

She captioned the shot: "You should come through tonight," ending with a music note emoji.

Fans were mostly left speechless by the gorgeous images, with several sharing flame and heart emojis.

Close friend Angela Scanlon was in love with the look, but mainly focused on one part as she simply wrote: "HAIR!"

She looked as stunning as ever

Another added: "Very sassy indeed," while a third commented: "Wow hot stuff."

Alex also shared a couple of clips from her night one, one featuring her congratulating her brother who looked very dapper in a suit and another of her heading to an event with friend Jay Amir-Nazemi Afshar.

The star had donned a similar outfit earlier this week, stunning in a tuxedo jumpsuit at London's Palladium for An Audience with Arsene Wenger & David Dein.

The former Arsenal player, who also presents BBC's Football Focus, looked incredible in the figure-flattering ensemble. Complete with a double-breasted tailored bodice and deep-V neckline, Alex's navy number cascaded down her gym-honed figure into wide-leg trousers.

Alex always turns heads with her outfits

The 36-year-old star also paid tribute to her formal Arsenal career with a delicate red diamond hidden within her dazzling diamond choker.

"Shine bright like a diamond," Alex captioned the series of photos. "Spent the evening Co-hosting alongside @wrightyofficial an audience with Arsene Wenger & David Dein at the London palladium yano!!! SOLD OUT!! Jhezzzzz".

"Thank you @sarahhojewellery for the red diamond in honour of Arsenal", she continued.

Fans were seriously obsessed with the star's show stopping look, rushing to the comments to share the love for her glamorous transformation. "QUEEN!!!" commented one fan, while another sweetly shared: "Looking so elegant and stylish".

