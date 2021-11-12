AJ Odudu resembles royalty in gorgeous mini-dress and thigh-high boots

Not only is AJ Odudu wowing us every Saturday night on Strictly Come Dancing, but she's also leaving us speechless with her fashion.

On Thursday, the presenter was on the cover of Grazia and she was breath-taking as she pulled some fierce poses in a gorgeous flowing mini-dress. The blue frock billowed around the star as she struck some "Paso" poses before she takes on the tricky dance style on Saturday night's show. But it wasn't just her dress that commanded attention, as she dazzled in a pair of sparkly knee-high boots that wouldn't have looked out of place on the Strictly dancefloor.

AJ sported a stunning makeup look and also wore a beautiful pair of earrings that featured blue jewellery.

"Throwing my best Paso shapes for @graziauk magazine," she joked in the caption.

The star's photoshoot sparked a huge reaction amongst her fans, with many of her Strictly co-stars raving about them.

"Oh my lord," enthused John Whaite alongside several heart emojis, while eliminated contestant Ugo Monye added: "Gwarn AJ."

AJ stunned in the photos

One fan wrote: "I think I need a fire extinguisher over here, cos you are stunning," while another added: "Girl you are not playing!!! Strictly slaying."

Plenty of other fans were just left speechless by the shots too and posted heart and flame emojis.

The former Big Brother: Bit on the Side presenter has been one of the standout stars on this series of Strictly, and last week she was left in tears following the end of her show-stopping Charleston.

The star has been thrilling fans during her stint on Strictly Come Dancing

She and professional partner Kai Widdrington left fans gobsmacked with a series of tricky lifts, that AJ had struggled with during training.

As her voice broke, she explained: "This week has been really hard, when you take a lot of tumbles. All of those lifts, I kept landing flat on my face, and when you take a lot of tumbles and ice baths and you're bashed and bruised, you end up losing confidence in yourself a little bit."

As Kai comforted her, she added: "Honestly, Kai, I don't know how he does it, but he manages to pull out some confidence in me right before the dance, even when I'm feeling like I'm not able to do something." She then praised the choreographers for what she said was the "hardest" choreography ever.

