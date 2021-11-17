Michelle Keegan looks phenomenal in figure-hugging dress of dreams

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It's no secret that Michelle Keegan has impeccable style, and the Brassic star showcased her stunning winter wardrobe on Tuesday when she shared a new photo to her Instagram story.

In the snap, the actress could be seen posing in a green satin dress, which perfectly hugged her gym-honed figure. The frock is part of her exciting new collection with Very, which has everything you need for the party season ahead.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan's seven beauty secrets

The 34-year-old styled the dress with embellished tights and chunky gold hoop earrings. She wore her signature brunette hair in half up half down style and sported a glamorous makeup look, complete with black winged eyeliner, lots of contour and a glossy nude lip.

Fans were loving the look, with one commenting: "When you've been spending forever looking for a Christmas outfit then suddenly IT APPEARS [heart eye emoji]," while another said: "What a dress, what a pose, what a lady."

Michelle Keegan dazzled fans in the dreamy dress

Her frock is now available to purchase online, but we recommend snapping it up quickly before it sells out. It features a flattering high neck, a loose gathered top and a close-fitting skirt.

Satin High Neck Mini Dress, £50, Very

Mark Wright's wife showed off another amazing outfit at the weekend, consisting of an oversized mint green jumper paired with skin-tight black leather trousers and matching chunky boots.

Michelle took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of herself looking laid back as she held onto a drink and lounged on the bench of a picnic table that appeared to be outside a pub.

Michelle looked lovely in her leather trousers

The sun shone on the star and she wore a large pair of black shades as she smiled and looked to one side, with her long, glossy hair flowing past her shoulders.

Michelle definitely appeared to be enjoying her day out, and once again she nailed the wintery outfit. We can't wait to see what she will wear next!

