Michelle Keegan wows in dreamy denim jumpsuit and rented designer bag

Michelle Keegan - we just can't keep up with you and your amazing outfits! The stunning former Coronation Street star was seen leaving Virgin Radio on Tuesday in a truly amazing look we can't get enough of.

The 34-year-old beauty donned an acid wash denim jumpsuit by Retrofete. The 'Eti' jumpsuit gave us total 80s vibes.The zip-up style featured elbow-length sleeves and a tapered leg, as well as an elasticised waistband. How cool? The style is new for the autumn but is sadly unavailable right now. However, the good news is, you can sign up for the waiting list. Or, in the meantime, shop our high street lookalike.

The Our Girl star also added white high heels and a fabulous Bottega Veneta clutch bag, which appears to be rented as Michelle tagged @Cocoonclub on Instagram - a monthly subscription service for bag lovers.

The look was dreamed up by stylist Kelvin Barron - the talented professional the star always turns to for public appearances.

Michelle looked incredible in her jumpsuit

Michelle and her husband Mark Wright are one very chic couple. MK previously told HELLO! that she loves the way the Heart Radio host dresses. "He's very good with what he wears – he's very stylish and he knows what goes together and what doesn't, and knows what works for him."

Eti Jumpsuit, £433.10, Retrofete

The Manchester-born star is seen as a fashion icon by many, and has a hugely extensive wardrobe filled with affordable and designer pieces, but she often heads to the high street first. "I really like Mango," she said. "And Zara - you can't go wrong with Zara!"

Urban Bliss Pale Blue Denim Acid Wash Jumpsuit, £21.60, New Look

Just like the rest of us, the brunette beauty admires other celebrity wardrobes and revealed her best dressed star "has to be Jessica Alba" because she's "effortlessly cool."

Michelle tagged a rental bag company in her Instagram snaps

The Very ambassador also loves a certain famous Hadid sister. "I love Bella Hadid ... she has gone very 80s with her look and is really unique."

BOTTEGA VENETA BV Trine leather clutch, £ 1,510, My Theresa

