Michelle Keegan steps into autumn in chic knitted dress and leather jacket combo

Ready for the weekend, Michelle Keegan just put together the chicest off-duty outfit as she layered a leather jacket over a pale beige and black knitted dress, complete with a statement turtleneck.

Looking effortlessly cool in her latest ensemble, the Brassic star polished off her outfit with a pair of sleek black sunglasses, styling her brunette locks in loose curls that framed her face.

Michelle wrapped up warm for a day out on Saturday

Showcasing her freshly manicured nails, Michelle rocked her go-to makeup combo – a brown smokey eye complete with a rosy blusher and a matte nude lipstick – gorgeous!

While the TV star is yet to reveal her exact outfit details, we've rounded up a number of autumn essentials so you can recreate her look. Priced at £120, we reckon Michelle is wearing the biker jacket from her Very collection, but if you're looking for a faux leather alternative, we'd recommend shopping this £45 design from Marks & Spencer.

Michelle KeeganUltimate Leather Biker Jacket, £120, Very

As for her knitted dress, New Look is selling this cream coloured midi for £19.49. Fitted with a roll neckline and long sleeves, it's even made with recycled polyester as part of the brand's sustainable range. Comfortable and chic, you can shop it in black, grey, cream and burgundy – just imagine how chic it'll look paired with military boots and a crossbody bag.

Cream Knitted Dress, £19.49, New Look

Revered as a fashion icon, Michelle's outfits often sell out quickly, and her little black dress was no exception. Earlier this week, the actress stepped out at her favourite London hotel, the Corinthia, and shared a series of snaps of her time away online.

In one picture, the wife of Mark Wright was snapped in the reception foyer, wearing a seriously chic midi dress. We were delighted to discover it was actually from her fashion collaboration with Very and will set you back just £45 should you wish to invest. Although, you better act fast as it's already flying off of the virtual shelves!

