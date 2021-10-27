Michelle Keegan goes makeup free in slinky gym kit after workout

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan looked incredible on Tuesday afternoon as she hit the gym. The stunning actress shared a mirror selfie of herself wearing a black crop top and figure hugging leggings as she finished a fitness session.

Most people look a bit worse for wear after they have broken a sweat in the gym, but not MK! The wife of Mark Wright was makeup free, and her skin glowed. Her long, luscious hair was piled high on her head, fastened with a cream coloured scrunchie. Stunning!

The Our Girl star, who has her own activewear collection for Very, has previously spoken out about her regime."I try and exercise on average about three times a week but this can vary depending on my work schedule," Michelle said in an interview to launch her new collection.

"I really believe in living a balanced life so I don't beat myself up if I don't make it to the gym. My routine in the gym is usually a twenty minute HIIT work out, I like The Body Coach workouts, followed by a weight session."

Michelle looked stunning at the gym

The 34-year-old also tries to follow a healthy diet, but admits she doesn't deny herself the odd treat.

"When it comes to diet, I believe in everything in moderation. I don't eat red meat and at the moment I am trying to cut down the amount of dairy I have, but I don't believe in beating yourself up or stopping yourself having anything you really want," Michelle explained.

"I try to avoid having carbs late at night when I am preparing for a photo shoot but one of my favorite foods is cheese and I love having a Chinese on a Saturday night. I think it is healthy to have a relaxed approach and balanced outlook."

