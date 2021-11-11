Michelle Keegan looks so glam in beautiful sun-kissed selfie

Michelle Keegan always has the best fashion sense, and she looked mesmerising on Thursday as she posed in a stunning sun-kissed shot.

The Brassic star looked gorgeous in a fur-lined coat in the back seat of a car with the setting sun creating a picture-perfect photo. The tan piece of clothing hugged the star's body and even featured oversized buttons. Underneath, Michelle was going for a smart-casual vibe with a beautiful striped top. The actress allowed her hair to flow down her face, with it obscuring one side of it.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan looks amazing in crop top

She was clearly feeling in an autumnal mood as in her caption, she posted leaf emojis.

Her fans were blown away by the image, and many were only able to comment with heart-eyed face emojis or one word comments like: "Gorgeous," "Wow," and "Stunning."

Another added: "My autumnal gal," while a different fan commented: "How can someone look so perfect and beautiful?"

Michelle looked so glam

Last month, the 34-year-old stunned as she put together the chicest off-duty outfit as she layered a leather jacket over a pale beige and black knitted dress, complete with a statement turtleneck.

She looked effortlessly cool in her ensemble, and polished off her outfit with a pair of sleek black sunglasses, and styled her brunette locks in loose curls that framed her face.

The star also showcased her freshly manicured nails, and rocked her go-to makeup combo – a brown smokey eye complete with a rosy blusher and a matte nude lipstick – gorgeous!

The star looks amazing no matter the season

And it's not just autumnal fashion that Michelle can look glamorous in, as she recently wowed in a series of coats perfect for the winter.

The former Coronation Street star shared the looks on her Instagram Stories and each one was more divine than the last. The first look was a stunning blue coat with a faux-fur lining and deep pockets that tied at the waist, and she looked perfect in it.

She joked: "Judging by the weather are we skipping trench coat season and going straight in with the big coat? We've got you covered on my newest launch, here's some of my favourites!"

The second look was a green drawcord waist coat, which she commented on: "Extra padding because we allll know how cold it's gonna get," while the final look was a jaw-dropping faux-fur parka which the actress described as the "perfect parka" and we have to agree!

