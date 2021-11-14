Michelle Keegan shows off incredible legs in skin-tight leather trousers The glam star looked so stylish

Michelle Keegan showcased her figure in a fabulous outfit on Sunday, proving once again that she is one of the most stylish celebrities around!

The former Coronation Street actress took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a photo of herself looking laid back as she held onto a drink and lounged on the bench of a picnic table that appeared to be outside a pub.

The 34-year-old wore an oversized mint green jumper over a jaw-dropping pair of skin-tight black leather trousers with matching chunky boots.

The sun shone on the star and she wore a large pair of black shades as she smiled and looked to one side, with her glossy long brown hair flowing past her shoulders.

Not only did Michelle appear to be enjoying her day out, she nailed dressed-down glamour, and not for the first time! The actress' Instagram account is full of outfits that show off her impeccable sense of style.

Just a few days ago, the beautiful brunette posed for a sun-kissed shot in the back seat of a car as the setting sun created a picture-perfect photo.

Her tan coat hugged the star's body and Michelle teamed it with a pretty striped top and wore her hair loose once more. She was clearly in an autumnal mood as her caption solely consisted of leaf emojis.

Her fans were quick to share their love for the stunning snapshot, with their gushing comments including: "Gorgeous," "Wow," and "Stunning."

Another added: "My autumnal gal," while a different follower commented: "How can someone look so perfect and beautiful?"

Last month, the Brassic actress pulled together another chic off-duty outfit as she layered a leather jacket over a pale beige and black knitted dress, styling her luscious locks in loose, face-framing curls. Lovely!

