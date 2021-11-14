﻿
michelle keegan close up

Michelle Keegan shows off incredible legs in skin-tight leather trousers

The glam star looked so stylish

Diane Shipley

Michelle Keegan showcased her figure in a fabulous outfit on Sunday, proving once again that she is one of the most stylish celebrities around!

The former Coronation Street actress took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a photo of herself looking laid back as she held onto a drink and lounged on the bench of a picnic table that appeared to be outside a pub.

SEE: Michelle Keegan is JLo's double in glowing selfie – fans go wild

The 34-year-old wore an oversized mint green jumper over a jaw-dropping pair of skin-tight black leather trousers with matching chunky boots.

The sun shone on the star and she wore a large pair of black shades as she smiled and looked to one side, with her glossy long brown hair flowing past her shoulders.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan causes a stir with new fitness video

Not only did Michelle appear to be enjoying her day out, she nailed dressed-down glamour, and not for the first time! The actress' Instagram account is full of outfits that show off her impeccable sense of style.

Just a few days ago, the beautiful brunette posed for a sun-kissed shot in the back seat of a car as the setting sun created a picture-perfect photo.

MORE: 'Excited' Michelle Keegan expresses joy after family baby news

SEE: Mark Wright films dazzling bathroom tour at mammoth Essex mansion with wife Michelle

Her tan coat hugged the star's body and Michelle teamed it with a pretty striped top and wore her hair loose once more. She was clearly in an autumnal mood as her caption solely consisted of leaf emojis.

michelle-keegan-leather-trousers

The star looked gorgeous in the outdoor photo

Her fans were quick to share their love for the stunning snapshot, with their gushing comments including: "Gorgeous," "Wow," and "Stunning."

Another added: "My autumnal gal," while a different follower commented: "How can someone look so perfect and beautiful?"

Last month, the Brassic actress pulled together another chic off-duty outfit as she layered a leather jacket over a pale beige and black knitted dress, styling her luscious locks in loose, face-framing curls. Lovely!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

More on:

More about michelle keegan

More news

﻿
You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back