Kelly Clarkson wows in sparkling dress for milestone anniversary

Kelly Clarkson has been earning major style points throughout her season on The Voice – but her latest outfit might be one of her best yet.

The singer looked almost regal in her sparkling, floor-length gown by Naeem Khan on Wednesday's show. The beautiful dress featured elaborate embroidery all over, some of which were given a metallic finish, a low-cut neckline, and a nipped-in waist.

Kelly accessorized with stacks of necklaces from the likes of Chanel and Celine, gorgeous drop earrings by Lanvin, and YSL heels.

She wore her hair down in tumbling waves and kept her makeup classic with a bold red lip and a subtle smokey eye.

Fans went wild over her look, with many rushing to the comment section of her Instagram post to compliment the singer. "You look amazing! Love the dress and whole look," gushed one fan. A second said: "That dress is absolutely beautiful."

A third added: "Your dress and look tonight are beautiful, but your smile is the best!" A fourth remarked: "I am deceased! Looking hot queen Kelly."

Kelly also marked a special anniversary on the show after she realized it has been 17 years since she released her hit single, Since U Been Gone.

Sharing a clip on Instagram, Kelly looked overjoyed when the audience serenaded her with a rendition of the song. Captioning the video, she wrote: "About last night... Can y'all believe I released #SinceUBeenGone 17 years ago today!?!? @arianagrande @JohnLegend @BlakeShelton #TheVoice."

Many of Kelly's followers shared their love for the tune, with one responding: "Masterpiece." A second said: "Since U Been Gone is a real anthem!" A third added: "OMG! The feeling of having all those people singing YOUR song! Gave me chills!"

