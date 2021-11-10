The Voice star Ariana Grande's new look sparks major reaction as fans all notice one thing Captivating to say the least

Ariana Grande was a scene-stealer with her latest look which got everyone from her fans to her fellow celebrities talking.

The Voice star turned heads with her appearance in a multi-colored, Versace dress which showed off her petite figure - but we've seen that outfit before.

Ariana looked like a real-life doll, with perfect makeup and long lashes but it was her ensemble which sparked the chat.

Because the singer was wearing the same dress that Jennifer Garner wore in the movie, 13 Going on 30.

After posting a selection of images on her Instagram Stories, the buzz began and the internet was alight with people commenting on it.

Donatella Versace shared some photos too and captioned them: "My gorgeous girl @arianagrande in Versace SS03 for her first The Voice live show."

Ariana looked lovely in the Versace dress

Jennifer was quick to pick up on this and reposted on her stories, adding: "I know this dress! It's never looked better, @arianagrande."

Fans said Ariana looked "amazing," and branded her, "the queen".

It didn't come together with ease, however, as Ariana's stylist, Mimi Cuttrell revealed on Instagram that the look was "six months in the making".

Jennifer wore it well too

Ariana is gearing up for another transformation as she's just been cast as Glinda in the live-action remake of Wicked.

The popstar was recently told about the happy news via Zoom, and shared snaps of herself with her head in her hands as the director, Jon M Chu, updated her.

Jon also shared screenshots of Ariana and Cynthia learning about their roles on Instagram, writing: "These two witches!! The emotional moment I got to tell @cynthiaerivo and @arianagrande that they were our Elphaba and Galinda in the @WickedMovie for @unistudios, wait until you see what they bring!! It is other worldly. Ahhhhh!!!"

