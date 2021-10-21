Kelly Clarkson wears edgy zip-up mini dress and heels in the sleekest look yet The singer star looked fantastic on The Voice this week

Kelly Clarkson has been pulling out all the stops with her outfits on The Voice this season, and her latest ensemble was her most stylish yet.

The award-winning singer took to Instagram to share a backstage photo of herself in the iconic studio, dressed in a chic black mini dress featuring a contrasting silver zip and puffed sleeves.

The design cinched in at the waist and featured a pleated A-line skirt, and was teamed with black tights and heels.

Kelly's blond hair was styled straight with a middle parting and her look was completed with a pair of oversized hoops. Make-up wise, the star rocked heavy eyeliner and a pink lip gloss.

Fans were quick to comment on the star's appearance after she shared the photo, with one writing: "You look beautiful Kelly," while another wrote: "You look great!" A third simply commented with a row of fire emojis.

Kelly Clarkson looked fantastic in her stylish zip-up mini dress

The singer is currently busy juggling her coaching duties on The Voice with promoting her Christmas album which was released earlier in the month.

When Christmas Comes Around is the star's ninth studio album and features original songs, classic covers and collaborations with singers including Chris Stapleton and Kelly's The Voice co-star Ariana Grande.

The award-winning singer always wears stylish ensembles

Kelly said of her latest album: "When Christmas Comes Around captures how different the holidays can be for all of us during the varying stages of our lives, and I hope everyone can find something on the record they relate to. Hopefully the happier songs, but if not, hey… you’re not alone!”

Her album has been labelled a "Jolly breakup album" and follows after the singer's high-profile divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

Kelly married Brandon in 2013 after a year of dating and the pair went on to welcome daughter Rive Rose a year later, followed by son Remy in 2016.

Kelly with her The Voice co-stars

In June 2020, 39-year-old Kelly filed for divorce from Brandon citing irreconcilable differences.

"What I'm dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart. It involves a lot of little hearts. We have four kids," the three-time Grammy winner said during a September 2020 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"And divorce is never easy. And we're both from divorced families so we know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts."

