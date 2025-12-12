Kelly Clarkson puts a spin on naked dressing with embellished jumpsuit as she announces major news

While Kelly Clarkson’s television wardrobe leans toward modest blouses, velvet maxi skirts, and statement boots, her performance outfits embrace the boldness of sultry, skin-baring styles.

On December 11, the singer shared that she will be hosting NFL Christmas Gameday live on Netflix. The Christmas Day football action features two marquee NFC division rivalries. The Dallas Cowboys are set to compete against the Washington Commanders at 1PM ET and the Detroit Lions will rival the Minnesota Vikings at 4:30 PM ET on December 25.

"Two great football games on Christmas Day. That's a present we can all enjoy," she said in the announcement video.

© Netflix Kelly in a sheer, embellished jumpsuit

In the promotional clip, Kelly dazzled in a sheer jumpsuit encrusted with delicate crystals, its hems elegantly detailed with white feathers. The garment featured a plunging neckline with long sleeves. Kelly's toasted-almond hued locks were styled into soft waves while her makeup oozed soft glam, courtesy of a shimmery eye, a pinch of blush, and a bold red lip.

Kicking off the Netflix broadcast, the beloved talk show host will perform "Underneath the Tree," blending festive spirit with her well-known football fandom.

Kelly Clarkson's fashion

This isn't the first time Kelly has embraced the naked dress trend. The singer's show wardrobe often boasts iterations of sheer, embellished jumpsuits. However, when it comes to her more wearable outfits, Kelly is a fan of fashion boutique VIC.

© NBC Kelly Clarkson in a $33 dress by VICI

The star previously wore a denim front buttoned midi dress and a satin V-neck maxi dress from the label. Imee Dudum, Chief Merchandising & Marketing Officer, spoke to us about Kelly's sartorial choices.

"We're thrilled that Kelly Clarkson has recently become a VICI fan! She's a style icon, so we're huge fans of hers, as well. Some of our other recent celebrity fans include Naomi Watts and Madison LeCroy. We can't wait to see what's next in VICI sightings!" they said.

© Getty Images Kelly Clarkson loves a sheer jumpsuit moment

Kelly Clarkson’s primary stylist for The Kelly Clarkson Show and her recent appearances is celebrity fashion stylist Micaela Erlanger, who has shaped her refined New York aesthetic with chic tailoring and bold style choices.

Naked dress trend

Kelly’s bold fashion choice arrives at the end of a year when the naked dress reigned supreme. Standout moments included Margot Robbie’s jeweled custom Armani Privé look, Dakota Johnson and Demi Moore’s lace creations by Gucci, and Lily Allen’s striking Coleen Allen 'revenge dress'.

At its core, the trend is defined by its barely-there materials, sheer mesh, metallic knits, chainmail, lace, and airy organza all play a part in its ethereal appeal.

© Getty Images Lily Allen's naked dress

Kelly has never been one to shy away from showing off her body. During an episode of her eponymous talk show, Kelly admitted that she loves the liberation of being naked. "I love being naked! I think we are so weird about being naked, especially in this country," she shared.

"It's so weird. It's just, it's just bodies. I mean, I think there's inappropriate ages for certain things, but at some point it's just like, we're not that different. You know?"

Considering her stance on embracing body image, this makes Kelly's recent fashion choice feel more personal and less like a simple adherence to a trend.