Kelly Clarkson stuns in extravagant bejewelled gown for special celebration

Kelly Clarkson teased her fans with a show-stopping look on Friday as she announced some very special news that left her followers jumping for joy.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson wows fans in gorgeous waist-cinching mini dress

The Voice star looked incredible rocking a dramatic ball gown to share the news that she will host her very own "holiday spectacular" alongside some very famous guests. Kelly oozed glamour in the frock, which featured a black, pleated full skirt and a bejewelled, low-cut top with three-quarter-length sleeves.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson upstaged by son Remington in hilarious video

Kelly's snap was just a preview of what fans can expect from the show and saw her standing in front of a full orchestra with a microphone in her hand while her dress sparkled under the studio lights.

Clearly excited by her upcoming Christmas special, Kelly captioned the beautiful image: "It's official y'all!! I’m bringing the holiday spirit right to your home with my very own holiday spectacular!!! Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around' will air December 1st at 10PM ET/PT on @NBC - and I'm inviting some special guests to join me, too!"

MORE: Kelly Clarkson's $5.4m breakup megamansion is heaven on earth for her kids

MORE: Fans have same reaction to Kelly Clarkson taking over Ellen DeGeneres

She added: "Don't miss @ArianaGrande, @LeslieOdomJr, @BrettEldredge, Jay Leno, Amy Poehler, @MelissaMcCarthy, and MORE as we celebrate the holidays together! I can't wait for December 1st!!"

Kelly looked gorgeous in her sparkling gown

Fans shared her enthusiasm, with one responding: "Santa got our wish list." A second exclaimed: "I'M SO EXCITED OMG CAN'T WAIT TO SEE IT."

A third added: "Damn, she looks GORGEOUS!" A fourth said: "Omg yasssss I Just love your voice sooo much!"

Kelly's news comes after she thrilled fans in September by releasing the song Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You), and the cover for the single featured the star in a stunning sparkly silver gown with a matching cape.

"THIS TITLE AND PHOTO ARE EPIC," shared one excited fan. A second said: "The serve. The shade. The excitement," while another joked: "Everybody look out! Move out the way! Queen Kelly coming through!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.