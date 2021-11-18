Shania Twain dazzles in floor-length gown for the most spectacular throwback collab What an iconic collab!

Shania Twain is the queen of the country-pop crossover, and she proved it once again with a spectacular throwback clip she shared.

The singer posted a video of herself from a performance way back in 1999, where she wore a beautiful floor-length gown.

The baby blue outfit featured a cape and was covered in crystals that dazzled in the stage lights as she belted her way through her song From This Moment On.

However, she wasn't alone, as Shania was joined for the set by iconic boy band the Backstreet Boys, who took on the show-stopping number with her.

She gave them a shout-out in her caption as well, writing: "Great memories in Miami with my dear friends @backstreetboys. Forever one of my favourite nights."

Fans in the comments were really feeling the nostalgia and expressed their admiration for the duet and the song, as many of them could only resort to using heart emojis.

Shania stunned in a floor-length gown for her performance with the Backstreet Boys

One left a comment saying: "I remember watching this when it aired. Great performance," with another adding: "This was so amazing," and a third writing: "Unsurpassed performance."

The singer-songwriter has been delighting fans with some truly amazing throwback posts over the past few weeks in the run-up to her exciting Las Vegas residency.

She recently shared a radiant photo of herself performing on stage, wearing a show-stopping black dress that featured heavy fringing throughout.

Shania looked beautiful in the snap, with the stage lights beaming in the background. Her hair was styled in her signature loose curls, and she finished off her look with a dramatic smokey eye and a peach lip.

The singer has shared several throwbacks as she eagerly awaits her residency

The Come On Over performer appeared to be in her element as she belted out a song for the adoring crowd. Sharing her excitement for her upcoming performances, she captioned the snap: "There's no greater feeling than performing for you all. WHO'S COMING TO VEGAS IN DECEMBER?? #LetsGoVegas."

