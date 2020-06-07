Dianne Buswell has been finding creative ways to style her hair during lockdown, and on Sunday the Strictly Come Dancing pro revealed a unique hair hack on Instagram. The pro dancer shared a photo of herself using cans of drink as replacement curlers, and what's more, they worked! Alongside the photo, Joe Sugg's girlfriend wrote: "This is not an ad never posted these from my Instagram video so here they are! Diet Coke rollers! All jokes aside my hair had some lovely volume after this!" Dianne's followers were impressed with the idea, with one writing: "This is such a creative idea," while another wrote: "Such a cool idea," and a third added: "You look so pretty!"

Dianne Buswell curled her hair using cans of drink

The star is a trained hairdresser and has been using her skills to her advantage over the past few months. Dianne has shared her knowledge with her followers on social media with some inspiring hair videos, which have included styling the perfect bun using an old pair of socks, and making her hair look like a bob using hair grips. Dianne has also been posting videos on her YouTube channel, including footage titled: "Simple Hair Hacks and Tricks."

Dianne is isolating in London with boyfriend Joe Sugg

Last month, Dianne shared a photo of the results of her DIY haircut and dye at home, which she also documented in another of her YouTube videos. Alongside the picture, she wrote: "Roses are red and now so are my roots!! I also gave myself a little trim too! What we thinking? Better than Joe's trim anyways." Her comment referred to Joe's attempt at cutting her hair live on TV as part of BBC One's The Big Night In, which raised money for Comic Relief and Children in Need in April.

Dianne is also a fan of wigs and was recently pictured sporting shoulder-length blonde hair while taking part in the viral pillow challenge, as well as a short, black bob during a 1920's dance lesson. The dancer has also been helping men cut their hair, writing on Instagram: "Being home has been very strange as I thrive off being busy and love working out and about! But I must say Being home so much has allowed me to get creative I have Also been doing more hair a passion of mine since a little girl! Speaking of hair I have just loaded a men’s hair cutting tutorial on my YouTube channel for those needing to do a home job it may help you out! And yes, Joe let me cut his hair for the second time ever."

