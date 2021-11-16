Shania Twain stuns in daring bold dress in gorgeous new photo The country superstar is heading to Las Vegas

Shania Twain shared a gorgeous new photo on Monday as she continues the countdown to her Las Vegas residency.

MORE: Shania Twain highlights curves in figure-hugging jeans – fans react

The country superstar will be heading back to Sin City in December, and it appears the excitement is becoming too much for the singer to bear. Shania posted a radiant photo of herself performing on stage, wearing a show-stopping black dress that featured heavy fringing throughout.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Shania rocks a green bikini and sheer coverup during vacation

Shania looked beautiful in the snap, with the stage lights beaming in the background and lighting up her flawless complexion. Her hair was styled in her signature loose curls, and she finished off her look with a dramatic smokey eye and a peach lip.

Shania appeared to be in her element as she belted out a song for the adoring crowd. Sharing her excitement on Instagram for her upcoming performances, she captioned the snap: "There's no greater feeling than performing for you all. WHO'S COMING TO VEGAS IN DECEMBER?? #LetsGoVegas."

MORE: Shania Twain wows in sheer mini dress and thigh-high boots as embraces cheering fans

SEE: Shania Twain shares bedroom snapshot to mark special occasion

Her fans were quick to respond, with many sharing in her excitement as they revealed they have already purchased tickets.

Others were blown away by her ageless beauty, with one replying: "You look very beautiful and you look very gorgeous." A second said: "Wow she is wonderful, best photo." A third added: "You're so beautiful Shania, I love you." A fourth remarked: "Beautiful lady and beautiful voice."

Shania will return to Las Vegas in December

Shania previously opened up about her residency to People magazine and said it feels amazing to be getting back out there again.

"I love Vegas. I love it there. I love the food. I love the people. I love the visitors. There's different flags in the audience all the time and it's fun," she said.

"Everybody's there to party and that's what I'm there to do. So it's great. And the sound is great. It's just wonderful.

Shania added: "There's a lot of visual art going on. It's high energy because I'm hyperactive anyway so I'm everywhere. And then I feed off the audience."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.