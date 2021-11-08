Shania Twain shares very rare pictures in memorable leopard-print outfit That does impress us much

Shania Twain gave fans a bit of delightful nostalgia to start the week off right as she shared some rare throwback pictures.

MORE: Shania Twain wows in leopard print in stunning selfie during London visit

The country superstar took to her Instagram to post some polaroid snapshots from the set of her iconic music video for That Don't Impress Me Much.

A young Shania showed off her dynamite figure in the pictures in her now legendary leopard-print ensemble, consisting of a full robe with gloves and a hood, plus a sequined crop-top and matching choker necklace.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Shania Twain rocks a bikini and sheer cover-up in video from tropical vacation

The singer gave some insight into how the look came to fruition, as she wrote in the caption: "Polaroids from the set of 'That Don't Impress Me Much'. The hood was @marcbouwer's idea - just gorgeous and an iconic look.⁠"

Fans instantly started gushing over the shots, and the designer Marc Bouwer himself also left a comment, saying: "Love styling and doing the costumes for this video! One of the most iconic videos I've ever done!"

MORE: Shania Twain dazzles in jaw-dropping series of looks as she begins exciting countdown

Many fans left comments to the tune of "queen" and "legend," with one writing: "Absolutely sensational, I loved this song and video."

Shania shared polaroid throwbacks from the set of her That Don't Impress Me Much video

Another commented: "How does it feel to be the queen of leopard," and a third added: "Stunning still stunning to this day. She's the one that introduced me to country music."

The You're Still The One songstress loves sharing throwback moments with her fans as she looks back at her iconic career over the past three decades.

MORE: Shania Twain resembles a movie star in chic outfit during adventures in Switzerland

MORE: Shania Twain highlights curves in figure-hugging jeans – fans react

She recently marked a very special anniversary as she celebrated the birthday of her most successful album to date, Come On Over.

The singer shared a series of throwback pictures on her Instagram from the cover of her third studio album, including a shot from the album's cover shoot, as she wore a bright figure-hugging silver gown and her hair fell over her shoulders.

The singer marked 24 years to the release of Come On Over

Shania also added a shot of the album's tracklist, as she revealed that 4 November marked the album's birthday, celebrating 24 years since its initial release in 1997.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.