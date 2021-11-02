Shania Twain dazzles in jaw-dropping series of looks as she begins exciting countdown Time can't fly fast enough

Shania Twain really left fans feeling some type of way as she shared a new social media post to mark the beginning of an exciting countdown.

MORE: Shania Twain highlights curves in figure-hugging jeans – fans react

The superstar singer posted a compilation of clips from past stadium performances as she showed off her repertoire of looks.

She looked incredible as she rocked a glimmering white cape and bodysuit in one, a black lace dress with a high slit, and a show-stopping vinyl outfit with another slit and a statement hat.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Shania Twain rocks a bikini and sheer cover-up in video from tropical vacation

The outfits not only displayed her phenomenal figure from years as a hard-working touring star, but also gave her legs the chance to shine - quite literally, given all the shimmer.

The singer revealed that she was excitedly waiting for the beginning of her Las Vegas residency titled Let's Go, due to kick off in early December.

MORE: Shania Twain wows in sheer mini dress and thigh-high boots as she embraces cheering fans

"Man! I feel like December should hurry up and get here! I can't wait to be reunited with you all - it's going to be a hell of a party! Last few tickets available now! (link in bio)," she captioned the post.

Shania showed off her incredible touring looks as she began the countdown for her residency

Fans were just as excited as she was, as one commented: "Can't wait for December 9th," and another wrote: "Shania Twain is a real star!"

A third added: "I've seen Shania live and it's a fantastic show! Vegas is going to be lit," with many others simply left speechless, adding heart and clapping emojis.

MORE: Shania Twain looks effortlessly glamorous in nostalgic 90s throwback

MORE: Shania Twain dazzles in sequins in show-stopping dress as she shares tour update

The That Don't Impress Me Much songstress is currently unwinding in Switzerland while she gears up for her return to touring.

Shania sparked quite a reaction among her fans with another recent social media post from her Swiss travels, posing alongside quite an unexpected face.

The country star posed alongside a rhinestone gorrila during her Swiss travels

The star looked chic dressed in a pair of leggings and a white shirt, teamed with an oversized khaki cardigan and a bright orange statement scarf while sitting with a rhinestone gorilla.

"Hanging out with rhinestone friends in Gstaad," she simply captioned the fun snapshot.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.