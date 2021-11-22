Exclusive: Louise Redknapp discusses her exciting new fashion line

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Having spent so much time at home over the past couple of years, Louise Redknapp is relishing the chance to get dressed up this Christmas to enjoy a few nights out with her girlfriends. But the singer-songwriter admits she is rather out of practice when it comes to glamour.

RELATED: Louise Redknapp's £25 Peacocks zebra print dress looks so expensive

"After Covid and being locked away for all those months I don't really know where to start at the moment," Louise tells HELLO! in this exclusive interview. "My life is either completely casual or it's red carpet and it's that bit in between, of going to a bar or a posh restaurant on a Saturday night, where I've lost my way. I’m going to try to get out a bit more, see my friends and enjoy Christmas, so I need to up my game."

Louise Redknapp has created her own fashion edit with Peacocks

She says she has thoroughly enjoyed adding a new string to her bow and creating the Louise Edit - a collection of wardrobe staples she has hand-picked from Peacocks' new collection. It includes smart workwear, chunky knits, sparkly tops and denim.

MORE: Louise Redknapp wows fans in surprising sequin dress

"I'm a big believer in a capsule wardrobe and ten key pieces you can mix and match and wear time and time again," she says. "As a woman who loves fashion but has children and is on the road I need quick and easy bits that I can adapt if I want to go for a drink after the show. So, it’s finding those pieces that are durable and that you can wear to do school run, lunch and dinner if you need to.

Louise's edit is a collection of wardrobe staples

"The UK is really good for high street fashion and you no longer need to be wealthy to be fashionable. Having a good eye and a good high street can create your own sense of style."

The Louise Edit is available in Peacocks stores across the UK and online at peacocks.co.uk

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.

DISCOVER: Louise Redknapp is ready for autumn in one seriously stylish outfit

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.