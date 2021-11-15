Louise Redknapp has us swooning over her sequin mini dress

Grace Lindsay
Louise Redknapp looked ready for the festive season ahead as she posed in a sequin mini dress from her new fashion edit with high street favourite Peacocks.
The 47-year-old stunned in the sparkly number, which featured long blouson style sleeves, a round neckline and a keyhole button fastening at the back. Louise paired the dress with black pointed-toe heels, showing off her gym-honed legs.
She wore her 'bronde' hair in a beautiful blow-dried look and sported fresh and glowy makeup, complete with a brown eyeshadow and a nude lip.
The star's new fashion edit is full of party-perfect pieces, along with wardrobe staples that can be mixed and matched for different looks.
Louise Redknapp looked stunning in the sequin dress
Speaking about the collection, Louise said: "Peacocks has been a high street staple for many years, catering to families up and down the country. I hugely support their ethos of affordable, quality clothes for all and as a mum I appreciate their focus on both style and durability."
The mother-of-two's dress is available to purchase online right now, and is an absolute steal at only £28.
Black Shimmer Blouson Sleeve Dress, £28, Peacocks
Louise has been loving the sparkles as of late, and was spotted in another festive number just a few weeks ago.
The star delighted fans when she shared behind-the-scenes footage of her on a shoot, getting her glam on, with her makeup being applied and her hair teased into soft waves. She captioned the pic: "Working with the glam squad today," followed by a heart emoji.
Louise looked incredible in her unique sequin dress
Her outfit stole the shot though, check out the dress! The former Eternal singer rocked a super stylish black and white sequin monochrome number with a harlequin print. How chic?
We are loving all of Louise's looks, and can't wait to see what the star will wear next for some fashion inspiration this Christmas.
