Louise Redknapp has us swooning over her sequin mini dress

Louise Redknapp is ready for sparkly season…

Grace Lindsay

Louise Redknapp looked ready for the festive season ahead as she posed in a sequin mini dress from her new fashion edit with high street favourite Peacocks.

The 47-year-old stunned in the sparkly number, which featured long blouson style sleeves, a round neckline and a keyhole button fastening at the back. Louise paired the dress with black pointed-toe heels, showing off her gym-honed legs.

She wore her 'bronde' hair in a beautiful blow-dried look and sported fresh and glowy makeup, complete with a brown eyeshadow and a nude lip.

The star's new fashion edit is full of party-perfect pieces, along with wardrobe staples that can be mixed and matched for different looks.

Louise Redknapp looked stunning in the sequin dress

Speaking about the collection, Louise said: "Peacocks has been a high street staple for many years, catering to families up and down the country. I hugely support their ethos of affordable, quality clothes for all and as a mum I appreciate their focus on both style and durability."

The mother-of-two's dress is available to purchase online right now, and is an absolute steal at only £28.

Black Shimmer Blouson Sleeve Dress, £28, Peacocks

Louise has been loving the sparkles as of late, and was spotted in another festive number just a few weeks ago.

The star delighted fans when she shared behind-the-scenes footage of her on a shoot, getting her glam on, with her makeup being applied and her hair teased into soft waves. She captioned the pic: "Working with the glam squad today," followed by a heart emoji.

Louise looked incredible in her unique sequin dress

Her outfit stole the shot though, check out the dress! The former Eternal singer rocked a super stylish black and white sequin monochrome number with a harlequin print. How chic?

We are loving all of Louise's looks, and can't wait to see what the star will wear next for some fashion inspiration this Christmas.

