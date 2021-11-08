Louise Redknapp's £25 Peacocks zebra print dress looks so expensive

Louise Redknapp has always been one very stylish lady. From her days in Eternal where she pulled off double denim and leathers, to her style blog 'Lou Loves' and her fashion segments on Lorraine, the singer always looks incredible.

So it really came as no surprise to us that the mother-of-two has just launched her own edit with high street store Peacocks. The capsule collection features some seriously chic stuff, from rock T-shirts to cosy coats, and everything in between.

One of the items we have our eye on is this stunning zebra-print dress. Costing just £25, this gorgeous frock has a flattering turtle neck, short cuffed sleeves and pleated detail at the waist. The bold print is super eye-catching and ideal for the upcoming party season. All sizes are currently in stock, so why not treat yourself?

It looks just like a dress Christine Lampard wore earlier this month. The mother-of-two headed to the wedding of Louise's former husband Jamie, wearing a Dundas zebra dress that looks very like the high street style.

Womens Zebra Print Midi Dress, £25, Peacocks

Speaking about the range, 9 to 5 Louise said: "As you all know I love fashion and I am delighted to reveal that I’ve been working with Peacocks to put together my very own edit. These are highly styled, high quality pieces that represent the best of British fashion."

She added: "From the school run to a night out with girlfriends, the pieces in this edit will have you looking and feeling your best from morning until night. “I’m all about price per wear and getting clothes you can keep re-wearing in different ways to create new looks. I feel we’ve selected items to help you do that with this edit.

