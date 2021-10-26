Louise Redknapp wows fans in surprising sequin dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday morning, the gorgeous Louise Redknapp delighted fans when she shared behind-the-scenes footage of her on a shoot, getting her glam on, with her makeup being applied and her hair teased into soft waves.

Her outfit stole the shot though, check out the dress! The former Eternal singer rocked a really stylish black and white sequin monochrome number with a harlequin print. How chic?

The mother-of-two didn't specify where the frock was from but we've found a fab alternative if this style is just what you've been looking for. Sequins are great for the upcoming party season, so why not take some inspiration from the lovely Louise.

The fashionista loves clothes and often shares some of her favorite buys as well as beauty tips online and even has a fashion blog - Lou Loves which she updates periodically.

Louise looked incredible in her unique sequin dress

Speaking about her stylish venture, the blonde beauty said: "Since joining the music industry with my band Eternal a little over 20 years ago, and going on to have a successful solo music career that led to working in television, media and more, I’ve been fortunate enough to work with some of the best creatives the world has ever known in the fields of fashion, music, food, interiors, beauty and cosmetics."

Chequered Sequin Mini Dress, £119.20, Warehouse

She added: "My passion for these fields combined with what I’ve learned from the very best led me to create Lou Loves, my lifestyle brand through which I hope to curate and share with you all the things I love in life."

This isn't the blonde beauty's first step into blogging; she also used to have a successful style blog with her friend Emma. The site was called: 'A Style Album By Lou and Em' and the besties used to share their styling tips and mix high street pieces with designer accessories. They sadly abandoned the project in 2019.

