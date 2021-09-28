Louise Redknapp is ready for autumn in one seriously stylish outfit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Louise Redknapp had a 'girly' day on Monday afternoon, heading to the sumptuous Brasserie of Light for a spot of lunch with her friend. Very nice too!

The former Eternal singer looked as gorgeous as ever, rocking a soft grey sweater, simple black trousers and a fab pair of boots. She shared an outfit selfie in the restaurant's famed glam toilets and said: "Autumn wardrobe today!"

WATCH: Louise Redknapp stuns in homemade denim shorts

We aren't sure where her getup is from, but we have found some similar pieces you may like. Happy shopping!

Louise has been super busy, touring with her musical 9 Til 5, but that doesn't mean she doesnt have the odd night off.

Louise had a lunchdate with her friend

Earlier this month, the mother-of-two attended the Everybody's Talking About Jamie screening in London, wearing a sheer black top teamed with smart black shorts and red knee-high boots. Louise finished off the fashionable ensemble with a matching red clutch bag and gold hoop earrings. Gorgeous!

Louise looked amazing in her autumnal outfit

Sharing the outfit with her thousands of followers, she wrote: "I had a great night watching @jamiemovie at the premiere last night. So pleased to be able to go and support such an amazing, emotional and important film! Congratulations to everyone involved in making this movie I loved it".

Louise is a very trendy gal and even has a fashion blog - Lou Loves. Speaking about her online venture, the blonde beauty said: "Since joining the music industry with my band Eternal a little over 20 years ago, and going on to have a successful solo music career that led to working in television, media and more, I’ve been fortunate enough to work with some of the best creatives the world has ever known in the fields of fashion, music, food, interiors, beauty and cosmetics."

READ: Louise Redknapp reveals her secret to glowing skin – and it's so simple

She added: "My passion for these fields combined with what I’ve learned from the very best led me to create Lou Loves, my lifestyle brand through which I hope to curate and share with you all the things I love in life."

