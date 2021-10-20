Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares her hack for perfect brows and it's a game-changer

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has some of the best eyebrows in the business, and luckily for us she's now revealed exactly how she achieves them.

The 39-year-old actress took to Instagram to share her day-to-night makeup routine, and as well as giving us the lowdown on all of the best products to use, she also shared her hack for perfectly defined yet natural-looking brows.

Priyanka's makeup always looks amazing

"Brows are crucial," she told her 70 million followers. "This is the Max Factor Real Brow. I like to be really detailed about my eyebrows so the Ultra-Fine Shape Filler is really great for doing that as well. What I do is I try to lift my brows and fill inside. It looks super natural. Lift it and put it in. This was a trick taught to me by a makeup artist called Mickey Contractor about 15 years ago. I still do it."

Using an eyebrow brush to gently lift her brows, Priyanka demonstrated filling them in with Max Factor's Real Brow. The double-ended tool has a pencil on one side and a powder applicator on the other to create flawless arches.

Max Factor Real Brow, £9.99/$13.80, Lookfantastic

During the video, she also reveals her favourite base is the Max Factor Facefinity All Day Flawless foundation which she dabs only on the areas it's needed, and her go-to lip product is the Lipfinity liquid lipstick because it "lasts forever".

Max Factor Facefinity All Day Flawless foundation, £12.99/$18 Lookfantastic

Max Factor Lipfinity, £11.99/$16.60 Lookfantastic

Priyanka definitely knows how to work a camera, and when it comes to looking good on Zoom she says it's all about the lighting (and a little bit of makeup). "I ordered some lighting from Amazon and just made sure the lighting was right," she says. "I also think it’s important to make sure behind you is a corner or wall, look at your space, make sure no one can walk in or out of your background. In terms of styling, dress waist up; be comfy on the bottom. I put on a nice shirt, make sure my skin is moisturised, put on a little makeup, put my hair up, put on some earrings, and I’m good to go."

And what about taking the perfect selfie? "Stretch your arm out, raise it above your head and SMILE! That’s usually perfect, but it has to be high, and it has to be far." We're going to have to try it.

